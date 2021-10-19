Sentinel police log for Oct. 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people were injured after a crash in the 2400 block of Mill Road at 9:37 p.m. Oct. 16. Police said both the driver and passenger, who they did not name, were injured and transported to nearby medical facilities, while two other passengers were not injured. Police determined the driver, who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failed to make a curve in the road and drove off the road and into a utility pole. The investigation is ongoing.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Yusef Tawah Hutchins, 28, no address provided, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 300 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne. Police said they learned that Hutchins choked and assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.