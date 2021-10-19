 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Oct. 19

  • 0
Police log logo new

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Two people were injured after a crash in the 2400 block of Mill Road at 9:37 p.m. Oct. 16. Police said both the driver and passenger, who they did not name, were injured and transported to nearby medical facilities, while two other passengers were not injured. Police determined the driver, who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failed to make a curve in the road and drove off the road and into a utility pole. The investigation is ongoing.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Yusef Tawah Hutchins, 28, no address provided, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at about 1:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 300 block of Bosler Avenue in Lemoyne. Police said they learned that Hutchins choked and assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run arrest in Upper Allen, and a case of resisting arrest after a traffic stop in East Pennsboro.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 18

Sentinel police log for Oct. 18

Today's Sentinel police log includes a report of a firearm theft in Shippensburg Township and a bicycle theft in Hopewell Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests, a theft of a catalytic converter, and a man charged with interfering with a traffic stop.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prague city center illuminated by light show

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News