Sentinel police log for Oct. 18

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police say they have arrested one woman, whom they did not name, but are still looking for others in connection with an altercation and theft of a firearm on North Queen Street in Shippensburg Township at 5:15 a.m. Oct. 9. Police said a physical altercation took place between a woman and a man in which the woman struck the man multiple times. As a result of the altercation, a firearm fell to the ground around a group of about 20 to 30 people and was not located.
- A Head bicycle worth $1,200 was stolen from a property in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Hopewell Township sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and 7 a.m. Sept. 29, police reported Oct. 14.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.