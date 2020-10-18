Sentinel police log for Oct. 18

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 south in South Newton Township at 6:57 p.m. Oct. 9 in which an unknown vehicle traveled onto the right berm and struck an electric road sign before fleeing.
- Two people were injured in a crash after police said the driver fell asleep at the wheel while on I-81 north in Middlesex Township at 6:42 a.m. Oct. 17. Police said Dillon Hutson, 23, of Hagerstown, Maryland, was driving a 2017 Ford Focus when he fell asleep. He woke back up when the vehicle drifted over the rumble strips, but the vehicle went into the grass median and struck a large lodging sign for Exit 52A/B before continuing forward and crossing both lanes of traffic where it came to rest. Hutson suffered a minor cut to his leg and his passenger, Kelsey Knott, 23, of Hagerstown, suffered minor cuts to her head. Hutson was cited for careless driving.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Charges are pending against a male juvenile in a case of theft from a motor vehicle on Fickes Lane in Oliver Township at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 1, police reported Oct. 18. Police said the boy stole several items from a pickup truck and trailer, and the items were discovered near the scene.
- Police are looking for a white man after an assault at a club on Benvenue Road in Reed Township at 3 a.m. Sept. 14, police reported Oct. 18. Police said a man jumped, choked and beat a woman, causing her to lose consciousness. A bouncer at the club was able to stop the man, who then assaulted the bouncer. The man fled the club westward on Route 322/22 in a dark-colored sedan. The man is described as white, in his 20s to mid-30s with short, spiked blond hair - possibly dyed. He also had an earring in his left ear and multiple tattoos on his arms. He also had letters tattooed on his knuckles, a large black symbol on his inner right forearm and a smaller tattoo on his right hand. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating an attempted theft from a vehicle on Waggoners Gap Road in Spring Township before 7:02 a.m. Oct. 9. Police said someone broke into the vehicle, though nothing was reported stolen. Police seek information.
- Three people were transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash on Red Hill Road at Church Road in Howe Township at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 14. Police said Sandra Hagan, 56, of New Providence, was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey east on Red Hill Road when she swerved to avoid a a vehicle that was stopped in the lane of travel preparing to make a left onto Church Road. Police did not have information about who was driving that vehicle. Hagan's vehicle struck a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Zachary Miller, 23, of Newport, who was traveling west on Red Hill Road. Neither Hagan nor Miller were wearing their seat belts and were transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity. One of Miller's three passengers - Jacob Miller, 53, of Newport, was wearing a seat belt but suffered injuries and was also transported to the hospital. Hagan was cited for following too closely.
- Multiple items were stolen from two vehicles on East Main Street in New Bloomfield sometime between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 6:30 a.m. Oct. 15. Police said damage was also done to both vehicles.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
