Sentinel police log for Oct. 18

Newville Police (717-776-5513)

  • Yohanes Mulat Admasu, 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with felony forgery, possession of a controlled substance and acquiring a controlled substance after an investigation starting Oct. 5 into prescription fraud. Police were called to Big Spring Pharmacy for a report of Admasu having a prescription for Promethazine and Codeine that said he lived in Lemoyne but was written by a doctor in Washington D.C. The pharmacy asked Admasu to return in an hour due, but he did not return, and police worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to discover Admasu was allegedly part of a prescription drug fraud ring on the East Coast. On Oct. 13, Admasu contacted the pharmacy again, showed up a day later than the pharmacy requested, and police were called to the scene to arrest him.
