Sentinel police log for Oct. 16

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Sharif Smith, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, waived charges of aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate and harassment to court following an Oct. 8 incident involving a correctional officer at the Cumberland County Prison. Police said Smith bit the correctional officer on the arm causing severe bruising and breaking of the skin as well as exposing the correctional officer to Smith's saliva. The officer was treated at the hospital.
- Jean Moukolo, 52, of Lemoyne, was charged with attempted insurance fraud, theft by deception, and false reports to law enforcement stemming from an incident in which he claimed items were stolen from his storage shed. Police said items reported as stolen to the police and to the storage unit's insurance company did not exist.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating damage to a vehicle on Waggoners Gap Road in Lower Frankford Township that was reported at 4:34 p.m. Oct. 5.
