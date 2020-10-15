Sentinel police log for Oct. 15

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving multiple parked cars after an incident at 5:57 a.m. Oct. 13. Police said a GMC four-door truck struck the parked cars on West Main Street with its side door that was hanging open. Police seek information.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are looking for an unknown white man after the theft of credit cards that were later used at Target and Ulta in Silver Spring Township. Police said the theft initially occurred on Sept. 25 when someone entered a vehicle parked at the West Shore Country Club and took items. Among the items were the credit cards that were later used at both stores. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver suffered suspected minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on West 1st Street in South Middleton Township at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 7. Police said Thomas Place, 75, of Carlisle, was driving a 2018 Toyota Rav4 south on High Street when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign. His vehicle struck a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Debra Graham, 67, of Camp Hill, who was traveling east on West 1st Street. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and police said Graham suffered minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling south on Forge Road in South Middleton Township at 8:18 a.m. Oct. 7 failed to maintain its lane and exited the road, striking a telephone pole and damaging it. The vehicle left the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
