Sentinel police log for Oct. 15

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Dean Lewin, 28, of Secane, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by deception and bad checks after police said he remotely deposited a check for $3,500 into his Members 1st account on June 23. He then made multiple debit card transactions on the account. The check was returned for non-sufficient funds on June 29 for a loss to Members 1st of $959.48. Police said Lewin called in July 2 and said he would repay the funds by July 6. A certified 10-day demand letter was sent to Lewin with no response.
- Melissa Da Silva Samora, 30, of Harrisburg, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with simple assault in connection with an incident at 8:15 a.m. March 6 in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive. Officers arrived on the scene to hear shouting coming from an apartment. Officers found that Da Silva Samora punched the victim, causing injuries.
- Phillip Edwards, 35, of Lancaster, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks after police said he purchased several items at Costea's Auction Gallery in Camp Hill with a check on Dec. 20. The check for $332.42 was returned for non-sufficient funds on Dec. 28. Edwards did not respond to attempts to contact him for payment.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.