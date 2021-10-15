 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Oct. 15

  • 0
Police log logo

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Dean Lewin, 28, of Secane, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by deception and bad checks after police said he remotely deposited a check for $3,500 into his Members 1st account on June 23. He then made multiple debit card transactions on the account. The check was returned for non-sufficient funds on June 29 for a loss to Members 1st of $959.48. Police said Lewin called in July 2 and said he would repay the funds by July 6. A certified 10-day demand letter was sent to Lewin with no response.
  • Melissa Da Silva Samora, 30, of Harrisburg, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with simple assault in connection with an incident at 8:15 a.m. March 6 in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive. Officers arrived on the scene to hear shouting coming from an apartment. Officers found that Da Silva Samora punched the victim, causing injuries.
  • Phillip Edwards, 35, of Lancaster, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with theft by deception and bad checks after police said he purchased several items at Costea's Auction Gallery in Camp Hill with a check on Dec. 20. The check for $332.42 was returned for non-sufficient funds on Dec. 28. Edwards did not respond to attempts to contact him for payment.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the theft of construction tools in Upper Allen, an assault report in Shippensburg Township and a trespassing arrest in Lemoyne.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest in North Middleton and felony charges filed in connection with a stolen mobility scooter in Middlesex Township.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run arrest in Upper Allen, and a case of resisting arrest after a traffic stop in East Pennsboro.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

Sentinel police log for Oct. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests, a theft of a catalytic converter, and a man charged with interfering with a traffic stop.

Watch Now: Related Video

How a student is turning fallen leaves into paper

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News