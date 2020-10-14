Sentinel police log for Oct. 14

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Keanu Dunn, 20, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony robbery - threat of injury and robbery - taking property by force, as well as theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, harassment, resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of marijuana after an assault in the 200 block of North Earl Street on Oct. 4. Police said Dunn assaulted a person and stole the man's bandana. Dunn was found shortly after the assault and fled from police. However, he was apprehended and charged. Dunn waived the charges to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.
- Police are investigating a report of a scam after a victim saw a pop-up screen on the computer reporting it had a virus and required contact to have the virus removed on Oct. 7. Police said the scammer told the person the victim had to get gift cards and send them the gift card numbers. Police said no business would ever request this and suggests residents contact a computer repair technician for assistance should this happen.
- Police are looking for a suspect in a case of harassment in the first block of West King Street at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 7. Police said an unknown Black man made sexual derogatory statements to an employee of a business. The man appeared to be in his 30s and wore black basketball shorts, black sneakers, white T-shirt with a do-rag on his head. He is about 6-foot-1, skinny with tattoos on his neck/chest area that could possibly be an ace card. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A passenger was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Mountainview Road at Pine Road in Dickinson Township at 2:34 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said Kayla Speelman, 23, of York Springs, was driving a 2004 Kia Sorento south on Mountainview Road when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle, which traveled across Pine Road and struck a utility pole. Speelman was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Her passenger, Juan Castillo, 24, of York Springs, was not wearing a seat belt and was injured and taken to the hospital. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- One driver suffered suspected minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Newville Road at Kerrsville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 4:44 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said Audrey Neil, 57, of Carlisle, was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra too fast for conditions and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Christina Henry, 40, of Carlisle, who was attempting to make a left turn from Newville Road to Kerrsville Road. Neil was injured and cited for speeding.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A firearm was stolen from a residence on Blacksnake Road in Watts Township sometime on Sept. 28. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a report of two men who threw away garbage in Dumpsters behind the Family Dollar location on Susquehanna Trail in Liverpool at 5:02 p.m. Oct. 1. Police seek information.
- Two political signs were stolen from Red Hill Road in Howe Township sometime between noon Sept. 28 and noon Sept. 29, police reported Oct. 14. Police seek information.
- Four passenger car rim mounted tires were stolen from Firehouse Road in Penn Township sometime between Sept. 19 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30, police reported Oct. 14. Police seek information.
- Two passengers were transported to UPMC Harrisburg after a two-vehicle crash on Spring Road near Pisgah State Road in Carroll Township at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 9. Police said a 17-year-old Shermans Dale girl was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta north on Spring Road and attempted to make a left turn but struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was traveling south on Spring Road. Two passengers in their 50s in the Cruze suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
