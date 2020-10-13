Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Leksis Kiehl, 18, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after police investigated a car parked on the top floor of a parking garage on Pomfret Street at about 11 p.m. Oct. 9. Police said Kiehl was an occupant and found to be in possession of drugs.
- Jason Croak, 56, of Carlisle, was charged with three counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, as well as one count of resisting arrest after a domestic incident at about 4 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 200 block of North College Street. Police said the victims reported that Croak was in the home, intoxicated and threatened to burn the house down with one of them inside. He also threatened to shoot one person in the face and beat a third person to death. Police said given Croak's access to firearms, they decided to arrest him. While being arrested, police said Croak resisted officers. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Aurora Mora, 58, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and summary following too closely after a two-vehicle crash in the first block of Noble Boulevard at 2:31 p.m. Oct. 6. Police said Mora struck another vehicle from behind as it was sitting at a red light waiting to turn north onto North Hanover Street.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
