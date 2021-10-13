Sentinel police log for Oct. 13

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Dylan G. Dorn, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Oct. 4 via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and accidents involving damage to attended vehicles, as well as summary traffic offenses after a hit-and-run crash on Route 15 south on Sept. 29 at 10:24 p.m. Police said Dorn was identified as the driver of a striking vehicle in that crash, and he was later located. When he was taken in for booking, he was found in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Crystal E. Seiber, 37, of Wormleysburg, was charged via summons on Oct. 11 with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after a report of a theft on Sept. 22 at Sheetz on Erford Road. A victim reported placing his cell phone on the counter to help a customer, but the phone was missing when he returned several minutes later. Police developed Seiber as a suspect, and they said she admitted to taking the phone.
- Jose Hira Martinez-Cruz, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, false identification and institutional vandalism after a traffic stop on Market Street at 2:23 a.m. Oct. 8. Police said Martinez-Cruz was a passenger in the vehicle who gave a false identity but was found to have four warrants for his arrest. While h e was in the back of the police vehicle, he kicked the car, causing damage, and threatened to shoot police officers and later threatened to stab correctional officers at Cumberland County Prison. He remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.