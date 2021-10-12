Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Mark Katona, 60, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident at about 11:45 a.m. Oct. 9. Police said Katona grabbed a woman and pushed her into a plate glass window, where she struck her head, back and shoulder. She also fell to the ground, where she suffered cuts from the shattered glass, and police said she was found to have body and internal injuries when she was taken for evaluation to UPMC Carlisle. Katona was arrested and later posted $15,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Louie Tracey Sr., 57, of Carlisle, was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after a report of a stolen mobility scooter on Oct. 3 at a residence. Police said Tracey returned the stolen scooter on Oct. 7 and was found to be in possession of a shotgun, which he was not legally able to possess due to prior convictions. He was arrested and later posted $5,000 cash bail.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Jonah Raheem Williamson, 40, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an incident at the Rodeway Inn on North Front Street in Wormleysburg at about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 6. Police said Williamson had assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.