Sentinel police log for Oct. 12

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• Police were dispatched to Oldtown Road in South Middleton Township around 5:36 p.m. Oct. 11 to investigate a report of theft by deception and wire fraud. Police said someone tried to open a PayPal account using the victim’s name.

• Police are investigating the theft of a golf cart from an address along Bridge Road in Upper Frankford Township sometime between noon on Oct. 2 and 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

• Police report a black and camouflaged backpack was found against a tree in the 100 block of North 2nd Street in Newport around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 3. The backpack contained a watch, scissors, a mirror and other miscellaneous items. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them and reference case PA2020-1401329.

