Sentinel police log for Oct. 11
Sentinel police log for Oct. 11

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Tyler Alston, 20, of Harrisburg, was charged with strangulation and simple assault after an Oct. 7 incident in which police said he strangled and punched a victim causing multiple injuries.
  • Naphtali Carter, 31, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with criminal trespass, strangulation, false imprisonment, defiant trespass and two counts of simple assault after an incident at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10 during which police said he entered a residence and strangled one victim and assaulted another causing injuries to both.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

