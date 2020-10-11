 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Oct. 11

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • A Craftsman table saw was taken from in front of a residence sometime between 10 a.m. Oct. 10 and 3:30 a.m. Oct. 11, though police did not specify a location of where it was stolen from. The table show has extended tables and is attached to a cart with wheels.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)

  • A black/gray Samsonite laptop bag that contained a large amount of cash, two Texas dealer plates, a vehicle diagnostic code reader and a 13-inch MacBook Pro computer, was stolen from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business on Oct. 8. The dealer plates have the registration 1BF2540 and the computer has a serial number of FVFXRRPBHV22. Police seek information.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Police are looking for a man suspected in a series of thefts from customers ta a local business, though they did not say what store or where it is located. Police said the thefts involve credit cards and debit cards, which were then used by the suspect at other stores to purchase items. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

