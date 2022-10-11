Sentinel police log for Oct. 11

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for assistance in identifying a man who stole two bottles of alcohol from Fine Wine and Good Spirits on South Spring Garden Street on Oct. 10. Police said the man entered the business, selected the two bottles off a shelf and left without paying.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police on Oct. 8 said they are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Sept. 5 at Weis Markets on West King Street. Police ask anyone with information about the male perpetrator or the incident to contact them. Police did not release any details about the shoplifting incident itself.