Sentinel police log for Oct. 11

Carlisle retail theft

Carlisle Police are looking for this person who is suspected of having stolen two bottles of alcohol from Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Carlisle on Oct. 10.

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are looking for assistance in identifying a man who stole two bottles of alcohol from Fine Wine and Good Spirits on South Spring Garden Street on Oct. 10. Police said the man entered the business, selected the two bottles off a shelf and left without paying.
Shoplifting incident

Shippensburg Police are looking for this man in connection with a shoplifting incident at Weis Markets on Sept. 5.

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)

  • Police on Oct. 8 said they are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on Sept. 5 at Weis Markets on West King Street. Police ask anyone with information about the male perpetrator or the incident to contact them. Police did not release any details about the shoplifting incident itself.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

