Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating multiple reports of construction tool thefts in the 1800 block of Shady Lane in the Winding Hills development during the overnight hours of Oct. 6. Police said someone forcibly entered secured trailers and stole a "substantial amount" of construction tools. Police seek information and any details of suspicious people spotted around construction sites in the evening hours.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-737-8734)
- Alicia Darlene Baker, 35, no address available, was charged with felony criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said Baker entered a residence in the 200 block of Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne without permission. She was taken into custody and found in possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 17-year-old Shippensburg boy was charged with robbery after police were dispatched to the 200 block of North Queen Street in Shippensburg Township at 1:38 a.m. Sept. 26 for a report of a crash involving an assault, police reported Oct. 8. Police said an investigation determined multiple men assaulted a victim inside and outside his vehicle, and multiple items were then stolen from inside the vehicle. Police said the juvenile suspect was located and detained, but an investigation is ongoing into the identities of the other suspects.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.