Sentinel police log for Oct. 10

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Police are investigating a vehicle break-in at 7:17 p.m. Oct. 8 on Parsonage Street. Police said they are looking to identify a man caught on surveillance that looks to either be Black or Hispanic with dreadlocks who is about 6-foot tall and is slender. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Valuables were stolen from a residence in the 1000 block of Allendale Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Police seek information.
- A motorcyclist was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow residential development at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 8. Police said a woman was operating a motorcycle and negotiating a left turn when she struck a curb. The collision caused her to be thrown from the motorcycle, and she struck her head. The woman, whose name was not released, was taken by EMS to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- A driver was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 south at mile marker 39.3 at 7:59 p.m. Oct. 6. Police did not release any further details about the crash, but mentioned it is still under investigation.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Brandon Wileman, 32, of Shermans Dale, was charged with felony attempted criminal trespass and summary disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness after an incident on Market Street in Newport at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 4. Police took Wileman into custody, and he remains in Perry County Prison on $25,000 cash bail.
- An Enola man was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Spring Road at Dellville Road at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 25, police reported Oct. 10. Police said Chase Staller, 20, was driving a 2006 Scion TC south on Spring Road when he failed to make a right curve in the road, crossed the northbound lane and off the road and struck a guide rail. The vehicle continued off the road, striking a utility pole before traveling down an embankment, overturning an unknown number of times and striking a storage building. Police located Staller lying in a grass patch after he walked from the crash about 200 feet away, and police said they saw signs of impairment. He was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating an incident in which two white men forced their way into the U-Go Sunoco on Spring Road in Carroll Township at 2:25 a.m. Sept. 26 and stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes before fleeing the scene. Police seek information.