Sentinel police log for Oct. 1

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Newport area woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Shermans Valley Road in Tyrone Township around 4:13 p.m. Sept. 27. Police say Courtney I. Lesher, 24, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala east on the road when a 2005 Subaru Legacy driven by Erica R. Finton, 35, of Newport pulled into her path. Police say the Subaru was in the parking lot of Wilson’s Repair Services waiting to make a left turn to travel west on the road. Upon impact, both vehicles traveled across the westbound lane before striking a parked 2016 Dodge Caravan. Lesher was transported to a hospital, according to reports.
- A New Bloomfield area woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at Spring and Jericho roads in Centre Township around 5:57 p.m. Sept. 27. Police say Tina K. Cless, 45, was a passenger in a 2004 Acura TL driven by Jeremy M. Saphore, 32, of New Bloomfield. She was transported to a hospital by New Bloomfield EMS for a medical evaluation. Police say the Acura was traveling south on Spring Road when it struck a northbound 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Emily J. Johnson, 22, of New Bloomfield. The driver of the Jeep was trying to make a left turn onto Jericho Road. Upon impact, the two vehicles traveled toward Jericho Road before striking a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen E. Gardner, 55, of New Bloomfield, which was stopped at a stop sign in the intersection. No one else was injured.
- Police are investigating the theft of a boat and an outboard motor from an address in the 900 block of North Front Street in Liverpool between 10 a.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. Sept. 23. Police say the boat was removed by unknown means after the chain securing it to the shore was cut. The boat was described as a 16-foot Sea Nymph valued at about $2,000 while the outboard is a MROB jet motor valued at about $5,000. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
- Police have charged a 13-year-old Newport girl with harassment following an incident at the intersection of North Sixth and Gantt streets in Newport around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. The juvenile charged was having an altercation with another 13-year-old girl, police said.