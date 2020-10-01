Sentinel police log for Oct. 1

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A 4-year-old child riding a tricycle was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of North Filbert Street at 1:02 p.m. Sept. 30. Police said the driver indicated not seeing the child while traveling northbound on the road. The child was injured and transported to a hospital, and his or her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. Police did not provide the name of the driver in the crash.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-8878)
- Police are looking for information regarding the owner of a black pit bull mix that was found in the 100 block of East Burd Street on Sept. 30. Police said a person was seen walking the dog and releasing it off the leash before getting back into a vehicle and leaving the area. The dog had a brown Carhartt collar on it.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a home in the first block of Ironbridge Road in Lower Frankford Township sometime before 7:57 a.m. Sept. 29. Police said someone broke into a residence through the back door and stole a black Walther PPK pistol located in a bedroom. Police seek information.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- The contents of a tractor-trailer was scattered on a highway and fell beneath a ramp bridge after a one-vehicle crash on Route 581 heading to Interstate 81 south in Hampden Township at 9:58 p.m. Sept. 30. Police did not note the name of the driver, but said a tractor-trailer was traveling west on the ramp heading to I-81 south at a speed that exceeded warning signs for the left curve in the ramp. The trailer of the vehicle overturned onto the passenger side and crashed into the guide rail before striking the bridge rail. The tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage and came to rest on the bridge ramp. The trailer contents fell out on the road and fell beneath the bridge onto the shoulder of I-81 north. No injuries were reported, and the driver was cited for speeding.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
