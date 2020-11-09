Sentinel police log for Nov. 9

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Anthony Newman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 9:25 p.m. Nov. 8. Police said Newman had been driving east in the 600 block of Creek Road toward Spring Road in a Ford Fusion when he crossed the center line and went off the road into the wood where it hit a tree. Newman was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Items were stolen from a home on Notch Road in Watts Township between noon on Nov. 4 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating an incident at 3:09 a.m. Oct. 3 during which gunshots may have been fired at a home on East Main Street in New Bloomfield. Two bullet fragments were recovered from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
