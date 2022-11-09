Sentinel police log for Nov. 9

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police said a Blain woman suffered suspected serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of Shermans Valley Road in Northeast Madison Township at 10:02 a.m. Oct. 30. Gracie Weaver, 20, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry east on Shermans Valley Road when a deer struck her car. She was able to regain control of the vehicle to stop on the shoulder of the road, but she was transported to UPMC Carlisle for injuries.
- A Newport man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Bucks Church Road at Notch Road in Watts Township at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 1. Police said Cordell Liddick, 22, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus south on Bucks Church Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and slid into the intersection while trying to make a hard left turn. The vehicle struck an embankment and rolled onto its roof. Liddick suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital. He was cited for speeding.
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Susquehanna Trail in Watts Township at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 28. Police said Allyn Kipple, 30, of Spring Grove, was driving a 2010 Ford Edge south on Susquehanna Trail when a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Keith Schreiber, 69, of Duncannon, pulled out from Taylor Road and into the left lane. Kipple hit her brakes and swerved to avoid the collision, but her vehicle struck the Escape before traveling off the side of the road, down a grassy embankment and into a culvert. Kipple suffered injuries to her face and was transported to the hospital. Schreiber was evaluated by EMS at the scene. Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash.