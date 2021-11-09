Sentinel police log for Nov. 9

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Madison Alexandria Johnson, 23, of Shippensburg was charged via summons with misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment, as well as summary harassment, after a disturbance in the first block of West North Street at 4:01 p.m. Nov. 5. Victims reported that Johnson was following them around the past couple months and making threatening statements, in regard to a civil issue. That day, Johnson spotted their work vehicles to the rear of a residence, looped around the block, pulled up and threatened to kill them if they didn't hand over her money. Police said several employees heard this statement.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Matthew Caleb Keiser, 22, of Mechanicsburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after a disturbance call in the first block of South Eighth Street in Lemoyne at about 2:15 a.m. Oct. 29. Police said Keiser was located at the scene and found with drug paraphernalia. Police said he continued to cause a disturbance during the investigation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that led to a vehicle being stuck in the center median of Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 8:56 a.m. Nov. 1. Police said Gurpreet Singh, 25, of South Richmond Hill, New York, was driving a tractor-trailer on I-81 north in the left lane when a school bus attempted to change lanes from right to left and lightly struck the tractor-trailer. The school bus left the scene, and the collision was enough for the tractor-trailer to go off the interstate and become stuck in the median. Singh was not injured in the crash, and his tractor-trailer had to be towed from the median, where he was later able to drive it from the scene.
- Police are looking for a black pick-up truck after a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of Springfield Road in North Newton Township at 5:59 p.m. Oct. 26 in North Newton Township. Police said the striking vehicle was traveling east on Springfield Road when it struck a westbound 1992 Ford F-150, smashing the driver's side mirror and window. The striking vehicle fled the scene, and the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 south in Silver Spring Township at 4:42 p.m. Nov. 8. Police said Yvonne Buswell, 52, of Afton, Virginia, was driving a GMC Yokon south on I-81 in the left lane when she struck the rear of a Mack Truck driven by Carl Reid, 61, of Moravia, New York. Both vehicles came to rest on the shoulder, and Buswell was transported to the hospital via Silver Spring Ambulance for suspected minor injuries.
- A black semi-automatic Taurus TH9 handgun bearing serial number ABG687440 was lost sometime between 8 a.m. Oct. 14 and 10:39 a.m. Nov. 4 from Mare Road in Lower Frankford Township. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a 20-year-old Shippensburg man was contacted on Facebook messenger on Nov. 7 from an unknown person who was using the identity of someone the victim had previously known. The victim was under the impression he would get a loan after paying the delivery fee in the form of three $500 gift cards sent via text for payment.
- Valerie Owen, 40, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Greenview Drive in South Middleton Township at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 7. She was arrested and later posted $5,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.