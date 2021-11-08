Sentinel police log for Nov. 8

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kim Scott Taylor, 62, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault after a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police said Taylor threatened to kill a woman and threw her to the ground, causing injuries. He was arrested and later released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass through Juvenile Probation after they forced their way through a locked door of an abandoned building in the 100 block of West North Street at 1:57 p.m. Nov. 6. Police said the building is boarded up, and signs are posted for no trespassing. Police located the two in the building, and they were detained and later released to their parent/guardian.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Zachary Taylor Baughman, 26, of Elliottsburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor fleeing police and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection after an incident on Nov. 2. Police said they observed a vehicle with expired inspection and went to initiate a traffic stop, but Baughman attempted to flee and elude police. He was eventually stopped and arrested.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Andre Trevon Johnson, 36, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, as swell as summary harassment and corruption of minors after a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Empress Drive at about 10:39 p.m. Nov. 5. Police said Johnson physically assaulted a woman, and a firearm was involved in the incident, according to police. Police said Johnson also "intentionally displayed" a sexually graphic video to two young children during the course of the incident. Johnson fled the scene prior to police arrival, but he was later located and taken into custody without incident. He was later released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
- A driver was transported to a hospital after a crash on Route 15 south at 2:09 p.m. Nov. 7. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled in front of a Honda Odyssey, causing the driver of the Odyssey to brake abruptly. The driver of another Honda Odyssey was unable to stop their vehicle in time and collided with the rear of the other vehicle. A driver operating a Jeep Patriot was also unable to stop and struck the second Odyssey. Police did not specify which of the drivers was transported.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Tiffany Printup, 36, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI general impairment and controlled substance as well as summary traffic offenses after police said she drove her vehicle into a fence of a residence on Springview Road at Meadow Drive in West Pennsboro Township at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 23.
- A driver was transported to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Ritner Highway north of Goodhart Road in Southampton Township at 8:48 a.m. Nov. 4. Police said Emily Peters, 33, of Enola, was driving a 2019 Ram cargo van south on Ritner Highway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, forcing the vehicle to roll onto its driver side. Peters was wearing a seat belt, but suffered suspected minor injuries.
- Three people were transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ritner Highway at Progress Boulevard in Southampton Township at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 6. Police said Ashley Banks, 26, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra north on Ritner Highway when she made a left turn at the intersection in front of a 2004 Ford Mustang, driven by Matthew Pollard, 33, of Fayetteville, who was traveling south on Route 11. Pollard's vehicle struck the Sentra, causing it to spin. Banks and Pollard suffered suspected serious injuries, and Pollard's passenger, Heather Raquet, 28, of Sparta, New Jersey, suffered suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a black box truck traveling south on South High Street at 11:20 a.m. Nov. 7 in Newville struck the rear of a vehicle parked in a parking stall at a business, causing damage to the rear wheel well area.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.