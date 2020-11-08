Sentinel police log for Nov. 8

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- A light from a fixture was stolen from the front porch of a home in the 100 block of North Penn Street at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 5. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Alidu Bashiru, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire, waived a felony charge of theft by deception to higher court on Nov. 5 in relation to a report in June of a scam. Police said a business in the township contacted police about how they were scammed into selling several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise to someone posing as a customer. Money was then sent to the person involved in the scam, whom police later identified as Bashiru. The investigation shows that Bashiru deposited the money that was sent to him. He voluntarily surrendered to police on Nov. 5 and was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police are looking for a man they say broke into multiple, unsecured vehicles along Walton Street in Lemoyne during the early morning hours of Nov. 4. Police said the man then used one of the stolen credit cards.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A black cat was shot around the area of the 200 block of Mt. Zion Road in Lower Frankford Township sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Police seek information, but did not specify the condition of the cat.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an unknown vehicle at Sheetz off Ritner Highway in Carlisle struck a legally parked, but unoccupied vehicle in one of the parking spaces at about 3 p.m. Nov. 7. The striking vehicle left the scene without providing information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
