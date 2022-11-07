Sentinel police log for Nov. 7

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for two women in the theft of alcohol from Wine & Spirits on South Spring Garden Street at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 4. Police said the two women were captured on surveillance entering the store, selecting a bottle of vodka and concealing it down the sweatshirt of one of the women. They then left without paying. Police seek information.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are asking businesses that have lost scrap metal items if they recognize a vehicle police discovered with scrap metal and steel in the rear bed at about 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Police said the vehicle has been known to show up during the night with scrap metal and other items taken from other businesses.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are investigating a burglary in the 1600 block of Haralson Drive that occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28, police reported Nov. 7. Police said the victim arrived home and discovered signs that someone had been inside the residence. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on West Lisburn Road at Fleming Drive at about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Police said a smaller SUV, possibly a green Honda CRV struck a vehicle at the intersection and fled the scene. The striking vehicle likely has damage to the front driver-side bumper/fender area and was last seen traveling east on West Lisburn Road toward Route 15. Police seek information.