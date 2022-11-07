 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 7

Alcohol theft

Carlisle Police are searching for these two women they say stole a bottle of vodka from Wine & Spirits on South Spring Garden Street on Nov. 4.

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are looking for two women in the theft of alcohol from Wine & Spirits on South Spring Garden Street at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 4. Police said the two women were captured on surveillance entering the store, selecting a bottle of vodka and concealing it down the sweatshirt of one of the women. They then left without paying. Police seek information.
Camp Hill scrap metal

Camp Hill Police are asking businesses if they recognize this vehicle after it was found with scrap metal and steel on Nov. 1.

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)

  • Police are asking businesses that have lost scrap metal items if they recognize a vehicle police discovered with scrap metal and steel in the rear bed at about 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Police said the vehicle has been known to show up during the night with scrap metal and other items taken from other businesses.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are investigating a burglary in the 1600 block of Haralson Drive that occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28, police reported Nov. 7. Police said the victim arrived home and discovered signs that someone had been inside the residence. Police seek information.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on West Lisburn Road at Fleming Drive at about 7:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Police said a smaller SUV, possibly a green Honda CRV struck a vehicle at the intersection and fled the scene. The striking vehicle likely has damage to the front driver-side bumper/fender area and was last seen traveling east on West Lisburn Road toward Route 15. Police seek information.

When metals prices surge, car crime tends to too. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

