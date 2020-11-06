Sentinel police log for Nov. 6

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating reports of vehicles being egged on two separate evenings. One vehicle was egged in the 1000 block of Apple Drive sometime overnight between Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, and other vehicles were egged in the 900 block of Cocklin Street during the overnight hours the next night. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 81 entrance ramp in Carlisle at 12:52 p.m. Nov. 4. Police said Joseph Grabey, 91, of Carlisle, was driving a 2012 Buick Regal when for unknown reasons he failed to see a 2008 Honda Pilot come to a stop at the end of the entrance ramp prior to merging into traffic. His vehicle struck the rear bumper of the Honda, causing disabling damage to his vehicle. Grabey suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Katelyn Good, 19, of Boiling Springs, and her 17-year-old passenger were not injured.
- A driver suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital after a one-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Hampden Township at 6:06 p.m. Nov. 3. Police said Daniel Arvelo, 28, of Hummelstown, was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 in the right lane of I-81 north when a deer entered the road. Arvelo's vehicle struck the deer, causing heavy disabling damage to the vehicle, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The deer was killed on impact.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A pedal bike with an attached motor was stolen from West Main Street in New Bloomfield sometime between 4 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 a.m. Nov. 5.
- A firearm was taken from a residence on Fox Hollow Road in Carroll Township sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
