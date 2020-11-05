Sentinel police log for Nov. 5

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Richard Tingley, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police received a report of an intoxicated man at 3:33 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Highland Avenue. Police said Tingley exited a residence he was not permitted to enter and was determined to have taken an item from the home. He was also found in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He remains in prison on $2,500 cash bail.
- A 49cc GBMoto children's gas-powered mini-bike was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 from the 300 block of North College Street. Police seek information.
- Maxwell Miskin, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after a domestic incident in the first block of West Penn Street at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 30. Police said Miskin choked and punched a person repeatedly. He was arrested and released on unsecured bail.
- Anna Thorne, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft after a theft at Walmart on Oct. 29. Police said Thorne failed to scan numerous items and placed them into grocery bags before attempting to leave the store. She was apprehended, and due to past convictions, will be charged with a felony-level retail theft.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.