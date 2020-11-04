Sentinel police log for Nov. 4

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Justin R. Warren, 29, of Shippensburg, was charged with simple assault after police said he shoved someone against a wall, causing an injury during an incident in the first block of Cleversburg Road in Southampton Township at 9:22 p.m. on Nov. 2.
- Someone damaged a car parked along the first block of Glebe Avenue in Newville between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
