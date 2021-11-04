Sentinel police log for Nov. 4

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle's driver's side mirror was broken while it was parked in the 100 block of East Marble Street between 1:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. Oct. 30. Police seek information.
- Graffiti was found on two of the outside doors of a church in the 100 block of East Main Street on Oct. 31. Police said someone had painted the graffiti sometime between 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. that day. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Dickinson Township at 3:11 p.m. Oct. 25. Police said Anthony Wolfe, 53, of Dozier, Alabama, was operating a tractor-trailer north on I-81 when he attempted to avoid rear-ending another tractor-trailer but struck the rear corner of the trailing unit. His tractor-trailer then became disabled in the median. Wolfe was transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity. The other driver was not injured.
- A Mount Holly Springs woman was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after she was struck by her car in the 700 block of Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township at 2:51 p.m. Nov. 1. Police said Myrna Cotto, 73, stopped and exited her vehicle to get her mail, but failed to put the vehicle in park. The vehicle then ran over her and continued until it struck a shed. Cotto suffered suspected minor injuries.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Baltimore Pike at Oldtown Road in South Middleton Township at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 30. Police said Sherman Wilkinson, 75, of Gardners, was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 south on Baltimore Pike when he failed to stop for a slowing 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by Terra Kwasnaza, 49, of Smyrna, Delaware, who was attempting to make a left turn onto Oldtown Road. Wilkinson's vehicle rear-ended the Sentra before traveling off the road and striking a utility pole. Both Wilkinson and his passenger, Patricia Wilkinson, 73, of Gardners, were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Kwasnaza and her three juvenile passengers were not injured.
- Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Southampton Township at 4:14 p.m. Oct. 30. Police said Daniela Huri, 20, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2013 Ford Transit north on I-81 when for unknown reasons the van left the right side of the road, struck an embankment, rolled one full time and came to rest on its wheels in the right lane of the highway. Huri and her passenger, Berdah Haya, 27, of Mechanicsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries, and Huri was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- A Huskee wood splitter was stolen from Carlisle Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 12:34 p.m. Nov. 2.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a legally parked vehicle was struck in the first block of North Baltimore Pike in Mount Holly Springs between 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29 and 1:20 p.m. Oct. 30. The driver's side mirror was damaged in the incident.
People are also reading…
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Justin Snyder, 37, of Loysville, was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center with suspected serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 11:13 p.m. Oct. 12, police reported Nov. 4. Snyder was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima north on Spring Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and struck a guide rail. Snyder was not wearing a seat belt and suffered severe head injuries.
- Two passengers were transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Montour Road in Tyrone Township at 9:44 a.m. Oct. 5, police reported Nov. 4. Police said Amy Shern, 28, of Landisburg, was driving a 2001 Subaru Legacy south on Montour Road when she failed to make a left curve in the road. The vehicle traveled of the shoulder, lost traction, skidded, rotated and struck an embankment, where the vehicle slid down. Shern was not injured, but a 4-year-old passenger was transported to Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center for suspected minor injuries, and another passenger, Quincy Saphore, 26, of Mechanicsburg, was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for possible injury.
- A pedestrian was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after an incident on Market Street at North 3rd Street in Newport at 12:06 p.m. Oct. 20. Police said Walter Rice, 78, of New Bloomfield, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze and turning right onto Market Street when he failed to yield to a pedestrian in the marked crosswalk. The pedestrian, James Kenavan, 56, of Newport, suffered suspected minor injuries.
- A street sign was stolen from Stoner Drive in Carroll Township sometime before Oct. 20.
- One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on New Bloomfield Road at Faculty Road in Penn Township at 5:21 p.m. Oct. 15, police reported Nov. 4. Police said Ashley Vogelsong, 32, of Harrisburg, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry and was stopped at the intersection before she made a left turn without proper clearance and was struck by a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Nancy Spidle, 53, of Duncannon. Vogelsang was seriously injured but was wearing a seat belt, and she was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center. Spidle suffered suspected minor injuries and refused transport.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.