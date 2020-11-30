Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jamiel Marshall, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation and contraband, misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats and possession of a small amount of marijuana, and summary harassment in connection with a domestic dispute in the first block of West Pomfret Street at 11:40 p.m. Nov. 27. Police responded to a residence for a 911 hang-up and learned that Marshall was accused of choking and threatening to kill a victim during an argument. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Mechanicsburg Police
- Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief in which a wire to a victim's lights in the 600 block of Alison Avenue were cut on three consecutive evenings during the overnight hours between Nov. 20 and Nov. 23. Police seek information.
- One driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation after a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street at West Simpson Street at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 27. Police, who did not provide the full names of the drivers, said one person was attempting to turn left onto West Main Street and followed a vehicle in front of it by moving around another vehicle, but the traffic light changed, and an eastbound vehicle on West Main Street struck the vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to the hospital, and both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.
- Police received reports from three separate victims regarding their vehicles being entered in the overnight hours between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in the first block of Edgewood Drive, 100 block of East Portland Street and 400 block of East Coover Street. Some items were taken, and someone rummaged through the third vehicle. Police seek information, but noted that all three vehicles were unlocked at the time.
Upper Allen Township Police
- Brian Orlando, 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor loitering and summary public drunkenness and criminal mischief after police were called to a home for a break-in in the 300 block of Gettysburg Pike at 12:28 a.m. Nov. 28. Police found an open door and broken window pane used to enter the home, and located Orlando after entering the home. He was taken into custody and remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police
- More than $1,800 worth of property was stolen from multiple, unlocked vehicles in the Highland Estates neighborhood sometime overnight between Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. Police said video surveillance captured suspects entering vehicles on Chatham Drive, Letchworth Drive and 18th Street from 3:45 a.m. to 4:45 a.m., and one of the men appeared to be the same suspect from other vehicle entries on Aug. 28 and Oct. 27. Police seek information and remind residents to lock their doors.
State Police at Carlisle
- One driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Centerville Road at Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township at 1:37 pm. Nov. 23. Police said Michael Nolan, 65, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala east on Ritner Highway approaching a red light when he struck a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander, driven by Kathryn Winter, 31, of Newville, who was traveling north on Centerville Road through a green light. Nolan suffered possible injuries and was transported to UPMC Carlisle by Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling west in the 600 block of Center Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 8:12 a.m. Nov. 27 left the road and traveled onto the berm where it struck a guide wire attached to a utility pole. The vehicle then proceeded into a yard before getting back onto the road and leaving the scene.
- Colton Campbell, 26, of Mechanicsburg, was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center with suspected serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Lisburn Road near Shughart Road in South Middleton Township at 2:25 p.m. Nov. 26. Police said Campbell was driving a 1997 Toyota 4-Runner west on Lisburn Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve off the road, re-enter the road, cross the eastbound lane of travel, overturn and collide with an embankment, resulting it the vehicle overturning again. Campbell was not wearing a seat belt.
