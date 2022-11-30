 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 30

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Clifford Roy McKelvey, 34, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor unlawful restraint and simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after an incident at Sheetz on the Harrisburg Pike on Nov. 29. Police said they located McKelvey at the self-checkout shouting at a woman. Police determined he had choked her and bit her face while in his vehicle. They allege he also restrained the woman in an attempt to prevent her from getting help. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 cash bail.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Keith Edward Deckman, 19, of Carlisle, and Nevaen William Barnes, 19, of Mechanicsburg, were charged with felony burglary and theft by unlawful taking after police discovered on Nov. 28 that someone had forced entry into Monro Mufflers on Market Street in Lemoyne and stole items and a truck. Police were able to identify the two men as suspects and took them into custody the same day. Both were arraigned and they both posted $500 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Someone used a blunt object to smash the rear windshield of an unlocked vehicle outside a residence on Myerstown Road in Dickinson Township at 6:02 a.m. Nov. 12, police reported Nov. 28. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

