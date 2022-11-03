Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Marty Robins Wert Jr., 35, of Liverpool, faces multiple charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child younger than 13 and corruption of minors stemming from alleged years long abuse of a girl. Police said they received a report of abuse on Oct. 26, and said Wert admitted to assaulting the girl. Wert remains in Perry County Prison on $225,000 cash bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.
- Police are investigating the report of a cat that was shot along the 300 block of Dellville Dam Road in Carroll Township sometime before 11:40 a.m. Oct. 20. Police did not specify the injuries to the cat.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in the 100 block of South State Street in Marysville at 4:24 a.m. Oct. 28. Police said someone was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla north on Route 11/15 when the vehicle left the road and struck a heavy metal fence, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the crash and never reported it. A passerby reported seeing a man matching the registered owner walking away toward the railroad tracks. The vehicle was towed from the scene.