Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

  • Updated
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Marty Robins Wert Jr., 35, of Liverpool, faces multiple charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault of a child younger than 13 and corruption of minors stemming from alleged years long abuse of a girl. Police said they received a report of abuse on Oct. 26, and said Wert admitted to assaulting the girl. Wert remains in Perry County Prison on $225,000 cash bail, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 11.

  • Police are investigating the report of a cat that was shot along the 300 block of Dellville Dam Road in Carroll Township sometime before 11:40 a.m. Oct. 20. Police did not specify the injuries to the cat.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in the 100 block of South State Street in Marysville at 4:24 a.m. Oct. 28. Police said someone was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla north on Route 11/15 when the vehicle left the road and struck a heavy metal fence, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The driver fled the scene after the crash and never reported it. A passerby reported seeing a man matching the registered owner walking away toward the railroad tracks. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

