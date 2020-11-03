Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

• A Middletown woman injured her lip and left thumb in a one-vehicle crash along Mountainview Road in Carroll Township around 2:40 p.m. Oct. 24. Police say Ashley L. Zehring, 28, was a passenger in a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Paula Lytle, 28, of Mount Holly Springs. Lytle was driving north when polce say she drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a stone and mortar mailbox. The Kia Soul sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

• Ethan M. Griffin, 21, of Hanover, was injured in a one-vehicle crash along the Juniata Parkway East in Howe Township around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. Griffin was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Tatiana E. Benner, 21, of Harrisburg. Police say Benner was driving west when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a left curve before entering a grass ditch and striking a mailbox.

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

• Police reported that Michael Edward Siluk III, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an investigation into a report of a domestic incident at a motel in the 1100 block of the Harrisburg Pike around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Police say officers arrived on the scene where they spoke to the alleged victim who was observed to have significant signs of recent physical injury. Police said they identified the assailant as Siluk who was walking around half-naked in a parking lot denying any sort of physical altercation. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for Nov. 11, according to court records.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.