Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

Shippensburg Borough Police (717-532-7361)
- Michael Jellison, 29, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault after a report from a 13-year-old girl that she was assaulted by Jellison. Police initially received the information from Cumberland County Children and Youth Services in July, and recently charged Jellison after an investigation. Jellison voluntarily turned himself in for arraignment on Nov. 1 and later posted $20,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 300 block of Reading Road in which someone forced entry into the home between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The police are reviewing surveillance video from the area and seek information on suspicious activity.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Seth Leisenring, 24, of Landisburg, was charged Nov. 2 with misdemeanor theft of acquired services after police received a trespassing report at a local hotel on Oct. 4. Police said they found Leisenring staying in a room for which he did not pay.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating reports of thefts from vehicles after they received two calls from victims in the 200 block of East Locust Street. Both victims reported that their vehicles were parked on the street and were entered sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Oct. 23. Police said some items were taken from the vehicles. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two drivers were transported to nearby medical facilities with minor injuries after a crash in the 400 block of East Lisburn Road at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1. Police said the driver of one vehicle - whom they did not name - crossed the center lane and struck the eastbound vehicle before losing control and overturning. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- James DeRose, 49, of Camp Hill, faces felony forgery charges in two separate cases in Lower Allen. Police said a business reported a theft and forgery on Oct. 11, and DeRose was arrested later that day and charged with forgery and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. He was then released on $1,000 unsecured bail. On Oct. 14, however, it was reported that DeRose cashed another check that was made out to the same business and cashed an additional check for $1,000 at a truck stop in Hamburg. Police are now seeking his arrest on a forgery and bad checks charges in relation to the second incident.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jared Johnson, 18, of Carlisle, and his 17-year-old passenger from Boiling Springs suffered suspected minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Creek Road in Monroe Township at 3:00 p.m. Oct. 30. Police said Johnson was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 west on Creek Road when his vehicle lost traction due to wet road conditions on a left-hand curve in the road. The vehicle traveled onto the right shoulder and struck a tree stump, where it flipped over and came to rest on its roof.
- Two porch chairs were stolen from South Pin Oak Drive in South Middleton Township sometime before 11 p.m. Oct. 30.
