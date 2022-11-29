Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A 17-year-old Carlisle girl was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Carlisle at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Police said the girl was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy on I-81 when she made an unsafe lane change and struck the front of a 2004 GMC Envoy, forcing both into a concrete barrier. Her vehicle proceeded across both lanes of traffic and overturned several sides before coming to rest on its side. The girl was not wearing her seat belt properly and was ejected from the vehicle. She suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other driver was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. The teenager was cited for speeding.
- Police are looking for a brown commercial vehicle with a white trailer after they said it traveled onto Smith Road, which has a "No Truck Entry" posting, at 5 p.m. Nov. 22 in Penn Township. Police said the vehicle had been traveling west in the 1600 block of Walnut Bottom Road when it made the right-hand turn onto Smith Road, striking the top of a retaining wall.
- Herbert Morgan, 53, of Newville, was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and DUI/unsafe driving after police received a trespassing report at 1:37 p.m. Nov. 23 on Roxbury Road in Upper Mifflin Township. Police said Morgan was found under the influence of alcohol and had driven his vehicle to a residence, entered it and stole the homeowner's liquor without permission.
- A microwave and two televisions were stolen from a residence on Greenview Drive in South Middleton Township sometime before 1:11 p.m. Nov. 25.
- A South Carolina man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Dickinson Township at 11:02 a.m. Nov. 25. Police said Tre'Shaun Sims, 20, of Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a 2019 Ford vehicle when he, for unknown reasons, left the lane and entered the median. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the left lane on its side. Sims was transported to the hospital for possible injuries and cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Stewart Ray, 36, of Fort Loudon, was charged with felony arson, misdemeanor criminal trespass, criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, as well as summary public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and dangerous burning after an incident at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 100 block of Verbeke Street in Marysville. Police said Stewart was seek breaking into a van with smoke later coming from the vehicle. The victim's husband confronted Ray, removed him from the vehicle and apprehended him when he attempted to flee before police arrived. Police said the smoke came from a fire Ray started in the vehicle to stay warm, and police said he also stole some items in the vehicle. He was arraigned and remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- A green and silver Mark II Trim Master TM10 was stolen from a front yard in the 5500 block of Erly Road in Saville Township sometime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 18, police reported Nov. 28. Police seek information.
- Police reported Nov. 28 that a 71-year-old woman was scammed out of $90,950 between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15. Police said the woman clicked on a spam message in her PayPal account and called the phone number that was in the email. She was told that PayPal would "refund" her money, and she gave the scammer her bank account information. Police said $46,000 appeared in her bank account the next day, though that money unbeknownst to her was transferred from her line of credit into her checking account and was not a "refund." She was instructed to send $45,400 to an account the scammer gave her, and she sent the money. The scammer called again on Nov. 15 saying they did not receive the money and to send another $45,400 to a different account, which she did. She realized later it was a scam, but lost the money, including wire transfer fees.