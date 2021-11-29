Sentinel police log for Nov. 29

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A dark blue 2012 Lexus HS250 bearing a Delaware registration was stolen sometime overnight between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 from the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard. Police seek information.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Police are looking for a vehicle that was stolen during the overnight hours between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue. The vehicle is a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Pennsylvania registration JHW8476. Police said the vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police are looking for a man who attempted to steal a package from the front porch of a residence in the 600 block of Market Street in Lemoyne at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Police said the man went to the porch and started to leave with the package, but the resident was home at the time and saw the activity on a Ring camera. The resident confronted the man, and he dropped the package and fled in a light blue, older model sedan. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Abraham Aldrich, 42, of New Bloomfield, and Joshua Barrick, 41, of Newport, were charged with felony theft of secondary metal, theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime and tampering with evidence after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Police said Aldrich was seen with a removed catalytic converter on Nov. 24 in the 1700 block of West Trindle Road in South Middleton Township and was identified in the previous stolen catalytic converters from a Carlisle auto business. Barrick was arrested as a conspirator, according to police. A total of 11 catalytic converters were stolen from the one Carlisle business. Aldrich remains in prison on $75,000 cash bail, and Barrick remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Two people were flown to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 south in Lemoyne at 4:36 p.m. Nov. 26. Police said Jose Garcia-Marinez, 29, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2004 Honda CRV on I-83 south when he failed to slow for vehicles that were stopped in the left lane due to traffic conditions. His vehicle struck the back of a 2008 Toyota Corolla, which then caused a train reaction crash with two more vehicles. Two people in the Corolla were injured, with the driver, Atembeh Atabong, 30, of Harrisburg, and passenger, Ana Samessone, 42, of Harrisburg, flown to two different hospitals. No one else was injured, and Garcia-Marinez was cited for failing to have a license.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.