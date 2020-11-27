Sentinel police log for Nov. 27

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Ron U. Stanton, 20, of Steelton, was arrested Nov. 23 on a warrant stemming from an incident around 5:06 p.m. Nov. 19 and charged with strangulation and simple assault. Police said he went to a home in the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive where he knocked food out of the victim's hands when he was told to leave. When he was told to leave again, he began to strangle the victim. He walked around the home looking for a game and slapped the victim when he was told it wasn't there. Police said Stanton ran from the home when the victim called 911.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Granville Murrell, 42, of Carlisle, suffered suspected serious injuries in a crash at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 29, police reported Nov. 25. Police said Murrell was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Series south on Mooredale Road near Alexander Spring Road in Dickinson Township as he was fleeing from police. He lost control of the car, ran off the road, hit an embankment and hit utility pole wire. The car overturned several times before coming to rest in a field. Murrell was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital by Cumberland-Goodwill EMS.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One man was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries after a four-car crash on Route 581 at 7:24 a.m. on Nov. 18. Police said a 2012 Lincoln-Continental MKZ driven by Daysha M. Ritter, 19, of Harrisburg, was disabled in the left lane. Matthew Decker, 40, of Shiremanstown, and Daniel A. Wright, 38, of Harrisburg, were able to stop their vehicles, but Ronald Ney, 76, of Mechanicsburg, changed lanes from the center to the left lane, hitting the rear passenger side of Wright's car and causing a chain reaction. Ney suffered suspected minor injuries. None of the other drivers or their passengers were injured.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- An unidentified woman died when she was hit by a train between 3 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. Nov. 26 on Water Street in Watts Township. Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact them.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
