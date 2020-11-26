Sentinel police log for Nov. 25

• Police allege that Ronald E. Snowberger III, 23, assaulted family members during an incident of domestic violence on Nov. 21 around 12:20 p.m. Police say Snowberger fled before police arrived on the scene, but officers arrested him on Nov. 23, charging him with one count of simple assault and two counts of harassment. Snowberger was taken to the Cumberland County Prison and arraigned on the charges. Police say he failed to post bail. Snowberger is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

• A Mechanicsburg area woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash around 7:32 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the intersection of West Trindle and Old Stone House roads in Silver Spring Township. Police say Kaylee M. Deavor, 22, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital by the Silver Spring Ambulance and Rescue Association. Police say David M. Besselman, 59, of Mechanicsburg was driving a 2017 Ford Explorer north on Old Stone House Road when he failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign. The result was a chain reaction crash that disabled the Ford Explorer, a 2011 Ford F-150XLT driven by Deavor and a 2016 BMW 328i driven by Christine K. Biddle, 67, of Carlisle. No one else was injured in the crash. All vehicles were towed from the scene.