Sentinel police log for Nov. 25

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Carlos Santos-Guifarro, 31, of Wormleysburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in which police said he injured a victim during an assault.
State police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Naphtali Carter, 31, of Mechanicsburg, was injured in a crash at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 20. Police said Carter was driving a 2015 International Harvester south near mile marker 35.4 in Penn Township when, for unknown reasons, he exited the truck while it was in motion. He then ran north while the truck continued to go south off the roadway for about 100 yards before coming to a rest. The driver was taken into custody. A passenger in the truck was not injured.
- Emma Shughart, 21, of Shippensburg, was injured in a crash at 5:34 p.m. Nov. 22. Police said Shughart was driving a 2008 Ford Taurus on Route 233 near Exit 37 of Interstate 81 when a 2021 Ford Transit driven by Stacy Thomas, 52, of Gastonia, North Carolina, pulled from a stop sign without sufficient clearance, causing Shughart's car to hit the back of the van.
