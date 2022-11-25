Sentinel police log for Nov. 25

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Justin Steven Barnhart, 27, of Shippensburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at Sheetz on Erford Road at 5:46 p.m. Nov. 22. Police said a victim suffered injuries from an assault, and Barnhart was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Tyler Tyree Alston, 21, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police were called to the 1300 block of Mallard Road for a report of a dispute involving a knife at 10:46 p.m. Nov. 21. Police said Alston assaulted a woman during a physical altercation, in which she suffered injuries. Alston was arrested and transported to prison. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Anthony Dontay Vanasco, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, strangulation and criminal mischief, as well as summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 200 block of York Street at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 20. Police said the victim reported the assault and injuries, and Vanasco was arrested. He was arraigned and later posted $8,000 cash bail.