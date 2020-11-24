Sentinel police log for Nov. 24

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Johnnie B. Jackson, 67, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Lincoln Street at about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 20. Police said Jackson punched a woman in the face multiple times, causing swelling and a laceration. Police also found contraband on the premises. Jackson remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
- Bryan Barrick, 29, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police tried to arrest Barrick, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Police were in the 200 block of D Street at 2:17 a.m. Nov. 22 when they confirmed the identity of Barrick and placed him into handcuffs. Barrick started yelling and caused a few neighbors to come outside. Police said they told him to stop yelling, but he refused.
- Jeffrey McBride, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of marijuana, as well as summary depositing waste on highway after an incident in the first block of West Penn Street at 5:38 a.m. Nov. 22. Police said they located McBride in a parked vehicle, and there was an active warrant for his arrest. He was seen throwing trash out of the driver’s side window as it was parked. During the arrest ,McBride refused to listen to commands, and officers “employed force” to arrest him. During a search of McBride’s person, police found a small amount of marijuana. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail. Another person, Jameek Quebaud, 20, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor obstruction of justice and summary disorderly conduct when he attempted to interfere with the arrest. Police said Quebaud failed to listen to commands to back up, and he was sprayed with pepper spray. Police said Quebaud was also yelling loudly and “creating unreasonable noise.”
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
Police are investigating the thefts and returns of three bicycles along Newville Road on Nov. 20. Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a stolen bicycle, and surveillance footage of the theft was obtained. However, later that night, police were called back out to Newville Road where three bicycles were dropped off by unknown men in a black Dodge Ram. One of the bicycles was returned, but the other two have yet to be claimed. One is a silver and blue Mongoose bicycle and the other is a red Next bicycle.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
