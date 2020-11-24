Sentinel police log for Nov. 24

Police are investigating the thefts and returns of three bicycles along Newville Road on Nov. 20. Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a stolen bicycle, and surveillance footage of the theft was obtained. However, later that night, police were called back out to Newville Road where three bicycles were dropped off by unknown men in a black Dodge Ram. One of the bicycles was returned, but the other two have yet to be claimed. One is a silver and blue Mongoose bicycle and the other is a red Next bicycle.