Sentinel police log for Nov. 24

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred sometime between 6 p.m. on Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 19. They responded to Windy Hill Road in Carroll Township Nov. 19 where they canvassed the area for a stolen 2010 Silver/Aluminum Chevrolet Cobalt.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Three people suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash that occurred Nov. 13 at 10:42 p.m. on Interstate 83 north at Exit 41A in Lemoyne Borough. Maxwell Foster, 20, of Dillsburg, was navigating his vehicle along the gore of the exit ramp when he pulled into the right lane of the ramp in front of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Compton, 29, of Mechanicsburg. Compton's vehicle struck the driver's side of Foster's vehicle which spun counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled rest in the left lane of the ramp. Compton's vehicle then came to a controlled final rest in the gore. A third vehicle, operated by Urja Shah, 23, of Mechanicsburg, then struck the front end of Foster's vehicle, pushing it backwards down the ramp where it came to an uncontrolled final rest. Shah's vehicle spun counterclockwise and came to a rest across the right lane of the exit ramp. Foster and Shah were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via New Cumberland Fire Department, while Compton refused transport. Compton also had a 6-year-old passenger who was not hurt in the crash. Police were assisted at the scene by Camp Hill Fire Department, West Shore Bureau of Fire, Lower Allen EMS, New Cumberland Fire EMS and C&C Towing.