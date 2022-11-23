Sentinel police log for Nov. 23

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 63.7 in East Pennsboro Township Sunday at 9:11 a.m. William Wilson, 61, of Getzville, New York, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Hampden Township EMS for injuries of unknown severity after his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a guardrail and several trees, police said. Wilson was assisted out of the vehicle at the scene due to fallen trees, police said. His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Middlesex Township Police
- Jordan Caudle, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident that took place Tuesday at a hotel along the Harrisburg Pike. Police responded for a reported domestic/911 hang up. When they arrived, officers discovered Caudle had caused a recent injury to his girlfriend. He was arrested and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.