Sentinel police log for Nov. 23

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Isaiah Gonzalis, 24, of Reinier, Washington, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, as well as summary public drunkenness and criminal mischief after an incident in the 100 block of South Hanover Street at 10:37 p.m. Nov. 21. Police said Gonzalis kicked in the front door of a residence and engaged in a physical altercation with several tenants. He was arrested and taken to prison for processing. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- James Henderson Jr., 60, of Carlisle, was arraigned Nov. 9 on charges of felony prohibited possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in connection with an Oct. 22 incident behind the American Legion in the 100 block of North Hanover Street. Police responded to the area for a fight in which Henderson had an argument with a Legion member. The argument became physical before Henderson displayed a knife, and he left. He returned to the parking lot a few minutes later armed with a handgun, and the argument continued, according to police. Police later learned Henderson is not legally able to possess a firearm. He was released on his own recognizance.
State Police at Newport (717-561-3110)
- A catalytic converter was stolen from South Carlisle Street in New Bloomfield sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 28, police reported Nov. 22. Police seek information.
- Police are looking for an older Black man driving a white Mazda SUV with an unknown Georgia registration after a store off Juniata Parkway reported that he committed a quick-change scam in Howe Township at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25, police reported Nov. 22. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.