Sentinel police log for Nov. 23

Police log logo

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Police are investigating a number of reports of vehicles being entered overnight between Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in the Yverdon Drive and Rupley Road areas. A Ring camera from a resident shows three individuals entering one of the vehicles. The three were dressed in black, with one wearing some type of reflective material on it. Police seek information and remind residents to keep their vehicles locked.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a report of a scam phone call that was made to a South Middleton Township resident at 11 a.m. Nov. 19. Police said someone called trying to get information and money. Police remind residents to not give out any personal or banking information to unknown people.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

