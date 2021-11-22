Sentinel police log for Nov. 22

State police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Scott Allen Whitman, 52, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief, as well as summary harassment after a report of an assault in the 200 block of Greenview Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15. Police said an iPhone was damaged during the incident. Whitman was arrested and arraigned, and he later posted $5,000 cash bail.
- A 15-year-old Dickinson Township boy was cited with harassment after police said he pinched and pushed his mother and pushed his younger brother after his mother attempted to take his cell phone away on Nov. 18.
- A 16-year-old girl was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Alexander Spring Road at Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at 7:37 p.m. Nov. 8. Police said the Newport girl was driving a 2015 Nissan QX60 on Alexander Spring Road when she turned left heading toward Walnut Bottom Road into the path of an oncoming 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Perry Landis, 55, of Carlisle. Both vehicles were towed, and the teenager was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a truck was struck by an unknown vehicle as it was waiting for a green light to turn left onto East King Street from Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 19. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle momentarily stopped before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.