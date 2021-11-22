 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for Nov. 22

  • 0
Police log logo new

State police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Scott Allen Whitman, 52, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal mischief, as well as summary harassment after a report of an assault in the 200 block of Greenview Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15. Police said an iPhone was damaged during the incident. Whitman was arrested and arraigned, and he later posted $5,000 cash bail.
  • A 15-year-old Dickinson Township boy was cited with harassment after police said he pinched and pushed his mother and pushed his younger brother after his mother attempted to take his cell phone away on Nov. 18.
  • A 16-year-old girl was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Alexander Spring Road at Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at 7:37 p.m. Nov. 8. Police said the Newport girl was driving a 2015 Nissan QX60 on Alexander Spring Road when she turned left heading toward Walnut Bottom Road into the path of an oncoming 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Perry Landis, 55, of Carlisle. Both vehicles were towed, and the teenager was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a truck was struck by an unknown vehicle as it was waiting for a green light to turn left onto East King Street from Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 19. Police said the driver of the striking vehicle momentarily stopped before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Nov. 10

Sentinel police log for Nov. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Newville man charged with sexual assault of a minor, and numerous catalytic converter thefts in the last month in Cumberland County.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 9

Sentinel police log for Nov. 9

Today's Sentinel police log include charges filed after disturbance calls in Carlisle and Lemoyne, a lost handgun, and I-81 crash reports.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief incidents and single-vehicle crashes in Cumberland County, as well as a stalking arrest in Dauphin County.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Today's Sentinel police log includes extradition in a child sexual abuse case in Middlesex Township and a scam report in Mechanicsburg involving gift card purchases.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

Sentinel police log for Nov. 3

Today's Sentinel police log includes a sexual assault arrest in Shippensburg, reports of thefts from vehicles in Mechanicsburg, and crash reports in Cumberland County.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 4

Sentinel police log for Nov. 4

Today's Sentinel police log includes graffiti on a church in Mechanicsburg and crash reports out of Cumberland and Perry counties.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bubblewrap bride: Catwalk protest against fast fashion in Tel Aviv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News