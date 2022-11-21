Sentinel police log for Nov. 21

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Clinton Emery Gray, 39, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and marijuana after police investigated a report of multiple wanted people staying in a room at Rodeway Inn in Wormleysburg on Nov. 17. Police found wanted subjects, including Gray, who was wanted by State Parole. When taken into custody, Gray was found in possession of a large amount of controlled substances. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.