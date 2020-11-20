Sentinel police log for Nov. 20

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Matthew Marks, 48, of Shippensburg, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a controlled substance in his home on Nov. 10.
- Efrain Gonzalez, 34, of Shippensburg, was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false statement to authorities, making a false statement for a firearm transfer and one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana after police conducted a search warrant on Oct. 30 in the 100 block of South Earl Street and found marijuana plants in a grow tent, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and guns.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
