Sentinel police log for Nov. 2

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 north at about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12, police reported Nov. 1. Police said Elizabeth Allende-Krisher, 24, of Hornell, New York, was traveling in the left lane of Route 15 when she lost control of her vehicle due to weather and wet road conditions. Her vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by Santos Rivera, 34, of Harrisburg, which caused disabling damage. Allende-Krisher reported minor injuries, though her three passengers were not injured. Route 15 north was reduced to one lane of travel while the crash was investigated.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle listed for sale that was parked alongside Fox Hollow Road in Carroll Township sometime before 4:46 p.m. Oct. 26.
- Police reported on Nov. 1 that Brison Wolfe, 38, of Ducannon, was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor defiant trespass and summary disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he tried to steal a John Deere riding lawn mower on Newport Road in Oliver Township at 12:10 p.m. Sept. 23. Police said Wolfe, after unsuccessfully trying to start the lawn mower, jumped off and ran into the woods saying that men were after him. Police canvassed the area and took him into custody. Wolfe refused to be arraigned and refused to stop yelling, according to court documents, but he waived the charges to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9.
- A 13-year-old boy faces defiant trespass charges after police were called to the 100 block of Mallory Boulevard in Wheatfield Township at 7:33 p.m. Oct. 23 for a report of someone with a flashlight attempting to crawl under a home. Police canvassed the area and found the boy, who they determined was the suspect. When police attempted to inform the boy of the charges, he ran away on foot but was later apprehended.
- Three Trump/Pence signs and two "God Bless Our Police" signs were stolen from Red Hill Road in Howe Township sometime between 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 8:15 a.m. Oct. 4, police reported Nov. 1.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Narrows Road in Miller Township at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 7, police reported Nov. 1. Police said Juan Macas, 35, of Newport, was driving a 2011 Acura RDX south along Narrows Road when he attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. While passing the vehicle, the Acura's left side tires left the road where it went over a grass shoulder and small culvert opening. The vehicle sharply re-entered the road, crossed both lanes of travel, went onto the other shoulder and into the front yard of a home, striking a tree. Both Macas and his passenger, Eliza Santana-Gutierrez, 63, of Newport, were wearing their seat belts and suffered minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital by New Bloomfield EMS.
- Tanita Hart, 30, of Sunbury, was charged with felony attempted aggravated assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, DUI, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and criminal mischief, as well as summary harassment after police went to check on a vehicle that was pulled off the road on Route 22 west/Benvenue Road in Reed Township, Dauphin County, at 4:46 a.m. Oct. 25. Police determined Hart was under the influence of alcohol, but when two troopers attempted to take her into custody, she resisted arrest and assaulted both troopers. She then attempted to kick the windows out of the state police vehicle, and when another trooper assisted, she threatened to assault and kill him. She was arrested and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
- One person was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on South State Road near Park Drive in Marysville at 11:53 a.m. Oct. 3, police reported Nov. 1. Police said Andrew Peiffer, 29, of Enola, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze in the center lane, attempting to make a left into a parking lot, when his vehicle was struck by a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tyler Johnson, 21, of Mechanicsburg. Peiffer, who was not wearing his seat belt, was transported to Holy Spirit for suspected minor injuries. Johnson was wearing his seat belt but refused transport. Peiffer was cited for vehicles turning left.
- Surveillance cameras attached to a storage shed at the Billy Cox Field Community buildings off North 2nd Street and Oliver Street in Newport were torn down by two individuals, possibly male, sometime around 3:58 p.m. Sept. 20, police reported Nov. 1.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.