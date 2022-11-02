 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Nov. 2

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the area of South Hanover Street and Interstate 81 at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27, police reported Nov. 1. Police said they believe a white man in a gray pick-up is a person of interest, and he was last seen heading south. Police seek information.

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)

  • Marc Francis Pinkett II, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after police said he struck a woman in the face with a cell phone and grabbed her hair at 9:35 a.m. Oct. 31. Both North Middleton and Carlisle police departments responded to the call, and Pinkett was arrested. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

